Deputy Inna Gardiner's full interview with ITV Channel TV's Phil Wellbrook

Jersey's Children and Education Minister says using a mobility scooter has completely changed her perspective and opened her eyes to the challenges disabled people face.

Deputy Inna Gardiner had to use a mobility scooter and crutches after having foot surgery.

She told ITV News: "So this experience has really given me a different perspective. I think town is much better than out of town.

Deputy Gardiner says her experience has been "eye-opening". Credit: ITV Channel TV

"Some of the pavements I found too narrow for the mobility scooter. I still wanted to shop on my own without asking people to shop for me, even though they did and really helped, but some of the shops I found easier than others.

"Some of them have such narrow passageways. Some of the shelves were so stacked up that I couldn't turn around. There are small things that are completely eye-opening.

"Small things make the difference. There's still work to do. We can do it, we can improve it.

Deputy Gardiner continued: "My ministerial colleagues were part of the journey. I wanted to come to the Council of Ministers meetings and people needed to open the door because the doors cannot be opened automatically and we discussed the small things that can make a huge difference.

"I shared my experience with States Members and my ministerial colleagues and I do believe we will continue to improve disability access. It is extremely important because we really must prove that we're an inclusive society."

