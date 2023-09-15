Final preparations are being made in Jersey for the auction of more than 50 tortoise sculptures and a giant hare.

They are all on display at Jersey Zoo, and will go under the hammer next week to raise money for a new tropical house for amphibians and reptiles.

The Zoo's Director of Fundraising and Communications, Alex Shears, explained: "Ultimately this trail is about raising funds - we care for some incredibly rare species at Durrell and these species really need our help.

"Amphibian and reptiles are some of the most threatened and important species we work with, but they really need a new home at Jersey".

"One we are really excited about is the hare. Obviously there's only one of him... so I think there could be some hugely exciting bidding". Credit: ITV Channel

Alex added: "Choosing your favourite is like choosing your favourite child. They're all completely unique and absolutely beautiful.

"I think the trail has really bought a bit of magic to the island this summer".

In 2019, the "Go-Wild Gorillas" sculptures raised £1,146,500 - with just one gorilla going for £72,000.

The Tortoise Takeover Auction takes place on Thursday 21 September at The Royal Yacht Hotel from 18:00, with the event also being live streamed.

