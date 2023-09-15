Sark population grew by just 69 people in half a century, reveals census

The population of Sark has grown by just 69 people in the last 50 years.

The first official census in more than half a century shows that there are 562 islanders living there and their average age is 51.4 years old- higher than in England or Guernsey.

A quarter of them were born in the bailiwick.

The census also showed that 56% of Sark's population had lived on the island for more than ten years.

The number of private dwellings in Sark increased by 99 since that recorded in the 1971 Census.

