Katya Fowler reports from the Pride Village in St Helier

Hundreds of people have taken part in Channel Islands Pride with the first full celebrations since 2019.

The Covid pandemic and the death of Queen Elizabeth II had seen events scaled back over recent years.

However, despite some unsettled weather, islanders from both Bailiwicks took part in a full Pride parade through St Helier on Saturday lunchtime.

Organiser Christian May said: "There are so many different people from different backgrounds here, it doesn't matter what sexuality or gender you are, what race, what religion, everyone is welcome to celebrate and they are."

Chart-topping British boy band FIVE is headlining at the Pride Village in People's Park on Saturday evening with an array of free live music and entertainment on offer.

