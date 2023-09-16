A passenger who went missing after boarding a ferry from Portsmouth to the Channel Islands has been found dead on a beach in East Sussex.

Ebla Yusuf, 48 from Switzerland, was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday 22 July aboard the Condor Clipper service.

A body was found by Sussex Police on the beach at Seaford at 9:30pm on Saturday 29 July and it has now been identified as Ms Yusuf.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police who were leading the search said: "We were contacted by Jersey Police on 23 July following a report of the concern for the welfare of a woman, 48-year-old Ebla Yusuf, who was believed to have fallen into the water while travelling on a ferry from Portsmouth to the Channel Islands on 22 July.

"On 29 July at 9.30pm, Sussex Police located a body on the beach in Seaford, East Sussex.

"It has now been confirmed this was the body of Ebla Yusuf. Her family have been notified and the matter will now be passed to Sussex coroner’s office."

