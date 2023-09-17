Venue owners in Guernsey say they urgently need government support - as audience numbers fail to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The Director of the St James concert venue - Guernsey's leading music setting - says he relies on charitable grants to keep the business afloat.

Jon Bisson explained: "I think we are in a very tenuous position, it is a worry."

40% down Ticket sales at Guernsey's leading music venue have dropped severely since the pandemic.

Guernsey's St James building has been used as a concert hall for more than 30 years. Credit: ITV Channel

The 19th-century venue has seen a drop of 40% in ticket sales compared to pre-pandemic levels and faces yearly running costs of around £300,000.

Mr Bisson added: "We have reduced staff, we've switched everything over to electric, we don't run the café anymore, we are closed three days a week.

"As we go forward, there's not much else we can cut."

Musicians and organisers are calling for more government investment in the arts to help the industry survive.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: