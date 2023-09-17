Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu joined the group at one of their sessions

A Guernsey art club that was created during the Covid pandemic lockdowns to help adults combat loneliness and connect with new friends has now grown into a weekly event.

The free sessions are run every Saturday morning at the Mill Street Community Cafe in St Peter Port.

Anyone aged over 18 can go along and various grants mean all the art supplies are free to use.

The aim is to give people a safe space to make new friends and have fun.

"It's the highlight of my week and I love it," one group member explained.

The club is run by the LGBTQ+ charity Liberate and co-ordinator Joni Nettleship wants everyone to know they are welcome.

"We are very aware that not just in the LGBTQ+ community but in lots of areas of Guernsey there is isolation, loneliness and a need to find joy so we formed the Liberate Art Club and it has gone from strength to strength," Joni said.

