A greater number of workers in the Channel Islands say they are feeling the strain from unmanageable workloads than anywhere else in the world, according to a new survey.

More than 54,000 people took part in the global study organised by PwC, including around 500 workers in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney.

The research showed that while concerns about workloads were 14% higher among islanders than the worldwide average, fewer people here are considering changing roles.

Only one in seven people who took part are considering leaving their current job, compared to the average of one in four elsewhere.

1 in 3 Employees finding workloads 'unmanageable'

1 in 7 Workers considering changing jobs

Leyla Yildirim, from PwC, said while, generally, islanders are committed to their current jobs, employers should not take that for granted.

She said: "Channel Islands workers appear to be committing to their current employers for the foreseeable future. Whilst that’s welcome news for local businesses, we also find that employees are bearing the brunt of ongoing skills shortages, having to take on extra responsibilities beyond their job description and seeing their workloads increase.

"So organisations taking that loyalty for granted do so at their peril. The need to have a compelling employee value proposition to keep hold of good staff and invest in their wellbeing to grow our economy has never been more important. "

The survey also revealed that half of workers in the Channel Islands either don't think artificial intelligence will have an impact on their jobs or don't know what the impact will be.

Yildirim added: "The lack of awareness about the potential impact of AI on local jobs is particularly concerning, and the onus must be on employers to invest now in upskilling staff for the the future world of work or we risk being left behind."

