Jersey's Treasury Minister says conversations are ongoing regarding the government's potential purchase of the former café at Grève de Lecq, which States Members voted in favour of in July.

Deputy Ian Gorst was asked for an update by his constituency colleague Deputy Lyndon Farnham, who lodged the successful proposition asking the government to enter into negotiations to acquire the site and return it to public use.

The Treasury Minister says Jersey Property Holdings - the department that manages the government's property portfolio - has obtained an independent valuation of the Grève de Lecq property.

It is currently on the market with an asking price of £5 million in its current state, or £11 million if the pre-approved plans to build a luxury four-bedroom home on the site.

Deputy Gorst added that the Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, has had initial conversations with the seller's agent. Their discussions are ongoing.

