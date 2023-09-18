A Guernsey grower has proved he knows his onions after producing a giant vegetable expected to have broken the world record.

Gareth Griffin's oversized onion weighed 8.97kg when it went on display at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

The current record for the world's heaviest onion was 8.5kg, set by Tony Glover in 2014.

Around 30,000 people are thought to have turned out for the show at Newby Hall in North Yorkshire to see the vast vegetables on display.

Organisers say the onion's official status as the largest in the world is still yet to be confirmed by Guinness World Records.

