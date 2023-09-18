Home Bargains is looking to open its first store in the Channel Islands as a planning application has been submitted for a branch in Guernsey.

The discount homeware brand is looking to build a new store at the former Quayside site in St Sampsons, complete with a garden centre and 70 parking spaces.

Planning permission has been applied for by TJ Morris Ltd, which owns the homeware brand.

Once open, the store is expected to create up to 100 jobs.

In a statement, TJM said it believed that its proposals for the new site would be "transformational" and would play a role in the regeneration of North Quay.

The company explained the new store would provide "a new, high-quality retail offer that is not currently available to the island's residents".

