Police in Guernsey are looking for witnesses after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in St Peter Port.

Officers say a man was acting inappropriately and aggressively towards the girl on Ann's Place, near the junction with St Julian's Avenue between 8-9pm on Friday 15 September.

A man, 27, has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Bailiwick Law Enforcement says a number of people reportedly walked, cycled or drove past the area around the time, and they are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guernsey Police on 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

