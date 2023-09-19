Jersey's Housing Minister says he is drafting new laws to punish landlords who fail to return tenants' deposits within the required 30 days.

Since the law was introduced in 2020, nearly 1,400 deposits have not been returned on time.

Deputy David Warr says he is concerned by the lack of urgency and hopes to give authorities more power to tackle late payments.

18% Percentage of deposits returned late in the last three years.

The matter was submitted for discussion by Deputy Sam Mèzec on 11 September 2023, and Deputy Warr has since provided the figures and confirmed his intent to address the issue.

Of the 7,713 deposits returned to tenants across the last three years, 1,366 of them were late in being paid back - meaning 18% of renters had to wait longer than 30 days.

Deputy Warr explained that "Whilst there may be reasons why a landlord or agent may not meet the 30-day deadline, and it may be an honest mistake, it is imperative that tenants' deposits are afforded the protection of the tenancy deposit scheme.

"I am in discussion with the Law Officers Department to ensure appropriate action can be taken against noncompliance - to ensure that tenants receive the statutory protection to which they are entitled under the law".

He concluded with his hopes to "provide relevant authorities with sufficient powers to enforce compliance when an offence has been committed".

Tenants who believe their deposit has not been adequately handled are encouraged to contact Environmental Health.

