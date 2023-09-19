People in Jersey encouraged to take flu vaccine as cases rise elsewhere

Eligible adults in Jersey can get their annual flu vaccine from today (19 September 2023).

That includes the over-50s and those at clinical risk - with health officials also urging parents to make sure children aged between 2-16 years old, are jabbed as flu cases spike in other countries.

For children, bookings are done through their schools and will have received a letter, whereas adults should contact their pharmacy or GP surgery.

The Director of Public Health Jersey, Peter Bradley, said: "Every year the viruses change a little bit and that's why we need a top up.

"This year for flu we are seeing from Australia there's quite a high infection rate for children so that's a particularly important group."

Those requiring a COVID-19 booster can get theirs at the same time as the flu jab.

This can only be done at Fort Regent and you should tell the staff upon arrival.

