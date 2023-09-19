Residents in Guernsey and Alderney are being asked about their physical and mental health as part of a wellbeing survey in the bailiwick.

2,500 households have been chosen at random to take part in the study, which they can fill out online.

It is the eighth survey of its kind to take place, 35 years on from the original.

Jenny Cataroche, Guernsey's Head of Health Intelligence, explained the survey's purpose was "to give vital, up-to-date information on people's wellbeing and the factors that can affect health".

She added that questions will cover areas ranging from "healthy eating, physical activity, alcohol and stress as well as areas such as loneliness and gambling".

Ms Cataroche also stressed that people do not need to be "healthy" to take part. "This survey is for everyone," she said.

People who receive a survey have until Tuesday 31 October to return it to Public Health.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: