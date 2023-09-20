Visitors hoping to get a glimpse of the Floating Earth at Queen's Valley Reservoir may have to reconsider their plans because of the weather.

High winds and heavy rainfall mean fewer people will be able to see the art installation.

Only around 50 parking spaces will be available at the reservoir on Wednesday 20 September in the top and bottom reservoir car parks, with the field used as overflow parking closed due to the weather conditions.

ArtHouse Jersey and Jersey Water recommend that visitors come to see the popular attraction by artist Luke Jerram over the next four days, once parking is back at full capacity.

The art installation at Queen's Valley Reservoir has proved popular with islanders Credit: Martin Knox

The giant glowing globe created from NASA imagery of the Earth first appeared on Thursday 14 September, and has been well admired by islanders.

It hopes to create an astronaut experience of seeing our planet from space.

The 10-metre diameter replica of the Earth has also been admired in London's Canary Wharf and Liverpool.

It will remain on display in Jersey until Sunday 24 September.

