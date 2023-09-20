Jersey's Environment Minister is looking to create a new law to protect the island's trees.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf is looking to expand the current planning law so anyone looking to remove mature trees will need planning permission first.

If approved, certain activities other than routine management will need the green light from the Planning Department.

It comes after the States Assembly approved the principle of tougher restrictions in 2022, but left it for the Minister to set out the specific rules.

Under the proposed changes:

Trees less than 1.5m tall or with a diameter less than 25cm would not need permission

Fruit trees can still be maintained

Diseased trees that pose a risk to the public or are damaging buildings will not require permission

"Routine management" will be more clearly defined

A new online system is being developed to allow landowners to know whether they can proceed with the planned work with "deemed consent" or if they would need to fill out a full application.

Deputy Renouf says: "There are a lot of environmental reasons as to why this is so important, such as the impact trees have on air quality, urban shade, and biodiversity, as well as other factors such as their landscape value.

If approved, the new law is set to come into force on Monday 23 October.

