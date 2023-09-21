Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Constable's original oil painting went under the hammer

A recently rediscovered painting by renowned English landscape painter John Constable has gone under the hammer for £200,000.

As well as surpassing the guide price of £80,000-£120,000, the work of art has become the most expensive item ever to be sold at the Martel Maides auction house in Guernsey.

The painting, named 'View of the back of Willy Lott's House with Log-Cutter', was created in 1814 but had been missing since the late 1970s.

The 1814 oil painting has become the most expensive item to go under the hammer at the Guernsey auction house. Credit: Martel Maides Auctions

The oil sketch came into the auction house's possession as part of an estate sale after the death of its previous owner, who lived on the island.

The eventual highest bidder was another Guernsey resident, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The art lover told ITV News she hopes it will remain on the island for years to come: "It's a great privilege to be able to own this work - it is so special as Willy Lott's house is cemented in history through John Constable, and this work will stay in Guernsey.

"I believe that if the island has gems we should keep them, especially something as wonderful like this. I am so excited."

The new owner told ITV's Serena Sandhu she is an art lover so is very emotional about owning it Credit: ITV Channel

Since its whereabouts were last known in 1979, the painting is believed to have spent much of the last 44 years hanging in the back room of a terraced house on the island.

The new owner added: "I know exactly where it will go, not in a dark corner but in my drawing room.

"It will outlive me and my children. I am pinching myself, it is very special and remarkable."

