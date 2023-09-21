A 'bootcamp' to help entrepreneurs develop their digital business ideas is back for a second year.

The programme, which Digital Jersey organised for the first time in 2023, sees participants take part in workshops and one-to-one mentoring to turn their business ideas into something ready for investment.

Seven start-up firms took part in the previous bootcamp, presenting their ideas to a panel of judges in a Dragon's Den-style pitch at the end of the 12-week scheme.

Entrepreneurs from seven businesses took part in the first Bootcamp earlier this year Credit: Digital Jersey

Tony Moretta, the CEO of Digital Jersey, said: "Our first ever bootcamp was a massive success - we saw an incredibly diverse set of ideas emerge from across our broad digital sector, from fintech products right through to digital mental health solutions.

"We were so impressed by the digital creativity the island has to offer, and with the return of the bootcamp next year, we can’t wait to see what else Jersey has in store."

The deadline for applications to the 2024 bootcamp is Saturday 30 September.

