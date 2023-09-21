Islanders who receive income support could see a rise in their weekly benefit payments from next year.

Jersey's Social Security Minister has proposed an increase of 8.6% from 1 January 2024, if the States Assembly approves.

Deputy Elaine Millar hopes the move with support islanders with the rising cost of living.

The current rate of inflation in Jersey is 10.8%, but that figure is to be updated on 20 October 2023.

8.9% Proposed Income Support increase

10.9% Jersey's current rate of inflation (RPI)

While the proposed rise does not match the current RPI, Deputy Miller says the figure is expected to drop next month.

She said: "I am really pleased to be putting forward this comprehensive package of income support increases, which will enhance the support provided to low-income families.

"The ‘low income RPI’ figure peaked at 8.6% in March 2023 and reduced to 6.4% in June, with the downward trend set to continue."

It's expected the change will cost an extra £7.9 million, which has been covered in the new 2024 Government Plan.

