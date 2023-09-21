Play Brightcove video

Fred Dimbleby has been to meet some of the people helped by the NSPCC in the Channel Islands

A mother who turned to the NSPCC after her child revealed they had been sexually abused says the charity "gave me hope in such a difficult time."

"Sarah" - whose name we have changed to protect her anonymity - told ITV News how the incident left her in shock.

"I didn't know what to do and I blamed myself for why the things happened," she said.

"It was very difficult but I believe if I don't do anything right now my daughter can blame me in the future."

The charity has been providing services to children and their families in the Channel Islands for years, helping thousands of people.

In Jersey, they are celebrating the tenth anniversary of the opening of their Gower Centre in St Helier.

In that time, more than 1,600 children and parents have passed through its doors but Katherine McGovern, the Partnership Service Manager at the site, says the charity's work is always evolving: "We're looking at preventative campaigns...at support going into schools.

"We're working together very closely with our colleagues to address child sexual abuse on the island and think about the best way to support families."

The NSPCC's Gower Centre in Jersey opened in 2013 Credit: ITV Channel

It costs nearly £700,000 to run the service with all the money raised in Jersey staying on the island.

For families like Sarah's, that is money well spent. She said: "Nobody judges you at the NSPCC, they are here to help you and they do an amazing job.

"They listen to your needs and your problems, they are very empathetic and compassionate. They keep you safe."

