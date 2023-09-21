A long-lost painting by one of England's most celebrated artists is being auctioned in Guernsey. The oil sketch by John Constable had been missing for 40 years before being rediscovered on the island - and is now expected to sell for up to £120,000.

Willy Lott's great, great, great-nephew, Brian Lott, has told ITV News that he "had no idea" that the painting existed. Credit: Martel Maides Auctions

'View of the back of Willy Lott's House with Log-Cutter' was created in 1814, but had not been seen since 1979 when its whereabouts were last recorded.

It emerged that for 44 years the painting had been hanging in a dark corner of a room in a terraced house.

Play Brightcove video

Jonathan Voak, a paintings specialist at Martel Maides Auctions, identified the artwork as one of Constable's.

The artwork also has particular significance as the house it features appears in Constable's most famous piece - The Hay Wain.

Artist Sasha Constable is John Constable's great, great, great-granddaughter, and told ITV Channel that the rediscovery came as a "complete surprise" and described it as "quite exciting".

Bidding will begin from 2pm on 21 September at Martel Maides Auctions.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: