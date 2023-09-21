Thousands of customers on pay-as-you-go electricity tariffs have been left unable to top up their meters due to a technical fault.

Homes and businesses supplied by Jersey Electricity have been affected since Wednesday 20 September.

One customer posted on social media: "I went to three different shops last night and all failed to top up.

"It was the same topping up online."

Jersey Electricity previously said around 4,100 customers use pay-as-you-go supplies.

A post on the company's social media page addressed the outage: "We're aware of an issue affecting Pay As You Go customers' ability to top up their PAYG Smart Meters, and we're working hard to resolve the issue."

It went on to apologise for the inconvenience and advised affected customers to call JEC Customer Care on 01534 505460 to top-up.

