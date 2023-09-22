A Jersey man has been sentenced to six months in prison after he was found guilty last month of sexual touching of a female child.

Joao Gomes Drumond, 43, committed the offence in a pub in Jersey last September.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offender's Register for five years and given a five-year restraining order.

Drumond touched the victim inappropriately and tried to kiss her on the lips before doing so on her shoulder.

Jersey Police say the girl told her mother after the incident and Drumond was arrested the following day.

Drewberry House Sexual Assault Referral Centre and an independent Sexual Violence Advisor from Jersey Domestic Abuse Support have been caring for the victim throughout the process.

Detective Constable Carla Garnier said: “We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are in a position to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process. We hope that this sentence gives the victim and her family some form of closure.”

"We work with key partners and advocacy services such as the SARC at Dewberry House, JDAS, JAAR, and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents.”

