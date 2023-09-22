Jersey's 'Tortoise Takeover' raises more than £700,000

Jersey's 'Tortoise Takeover' went up for auction last night, and a total of £720,500 was raised for Jersey Zoo.

All of the giant 50 sculptures went under the hammer at The Royal Yacht on 21 September.

The money raised will go towards building a new Tropical House at Jersey Zoo, helping fund The Reptile and Amphibian House.

The 'Not Fast Food' tortoise by artist Donna Newman was the highest-selling tortoise, going for £26,000.

She describes it as, "big, bold and covered in ketchup!"

The highest sold tortoise 'Not Fast Food' created by artist Donna Newman Credit: ITV Channel

Breaking records was the hare 'Love to Run', which received the highest bid of £100,000.

Painted by Nick Romeril, no 'Wild in Art' sculpture has ever gone for more.

The hare beat the previous record of £72,000 from the Go Wild Gorillas auction for 'The Space Between Us' artwork.

The 'Love To Run' hare created by Nick Romeril broke records at the auction Credit: ITV Channel

