Jersey's 'Tortoise Takeover' raises more than £700,000
Jersey's 'Tortoise Takeover' went up for auction last night, and a total of £720,500 was raised for Jersey Zoo.
All of the giant 50 sculptures went under the hammer at The Royal Yacht on 21 September.
The money raised will go towards building a new Tropical House at Jersey Zoo, helping fund The Reptile and Amphibian House.
The 'Not Fast Food' tortoise by artist Donna Newman was the highest-selling tortoise, going for £26,000.
She describes it as, "big, bold and covered in ketchup!"
Breaking records was the hare 'Love to Run', which received the highest bid of £100,000.
Painted by Nick Romeril, no 'Wild in Art' sculpture has ever gone for more.
The hare beat the previous record of £72,000 from the Go Wild Gorillas auction for 'The Space Between Us' artwork.
