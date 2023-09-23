Three blocks of flats severely damaged in an explosion that left 10 people dead in Jersey are set to be demolished.

Blocks G, I and J at the Haut du Mont site will be taken down following the recommendation from the Recovery Coordination Group and Andium Homes.

The explosion, which left 10 people dead in December 2022, caused significant damage to the surrounding properties and meant residents had to be relocated.

Nine flats have been identified as being unsafe for residents and will now be demolished.

Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said: “In consideration of the exceptional circumstances surrounding the incident at Haut du Mont, and the resultant loss of life and extensive damage to the property, I have signed a Special Development Order which will permit the demolition of the most severely damaged properties.

“Demolition may not necessarily commence immediately, but following guidance issued to the developer and once everything is in order to commence the works.”

Work has already started to remove roof tiles from the remaining buildings which pose a danger ahead of worsening weather conditions as we enter the winter months.

It has also been recommended that a permanent memorial to those who died in the explosion, be created as part of the redevelopment of the site.

