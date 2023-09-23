Three jailed after violent Harbour Lights brawl

Three men have been jailed for their involvement in a mass brawl in a St Peter Port pub that left a man needing hospital treatment.

On Friday 16 December 2022, a violent fight broke out in the Harbour Lights pub on South Esplanade.

Steven Hatton (48), Rene Ozard (51) and Billy Truffit (35) pleaded guilty to an act of violent disorder.

Hatton, Ozard and Truffit were sentenced to between two and three and a half years in prison.

Two men who were also involved in the incident received suspended sentences.

Simon McCarthy (56), was given a 12 month imprisonment suspended for three years after admitting to an act of violent disorder.

34-year-old Matthew Bamford pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and threatening a woman, and was given two years suspended for three years and 240 hours community service.

