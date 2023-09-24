Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout headed out with the pack

Guernsey's Schnauzer community has come out in force for the return of the Bailiwick's Schnauzerfest.

Dozens of dogs took to Pleinmont over the weekend for a morning social and raising money for a good cause.

Owners have been raising money to help contribute to the medical bills of adopted Schnauzer dogs arriving in the UK.

Founder of Schnauzerfest, Janetta Harvey, started the charity after learning more about her own dog's story.

The charity helps pay medical bills for mistreated Schnauzer dogs. Credit: ITV Channel

Janetta said: "I started the charity when I got my first Schnauzer, Susie-Bell, who came from a puppy farm.

"The harm that was done to her and that is typically done to dogs on puppy farms really shocked me, so I started the charity as a way to pay vets bills that the dogs coming out of puppy farms typically have - and then it snowballed!"

The charity hosted its first fundraising walk in 2014 but has not returned to Guernsey for the last three years due to the pandemic.

The dogs were excited to get back together for the first time in three years. Credit: ITV Channel

But despite the break - the dogs were as excited as ever to be reunited.

Tatiana and Darren Hodge, who organise Guernsey's event, said: "They're very clever dogs, they're very friendly, they're lots of fun and have a mind of their own.

"They are selectively deaf at times, they're just good fun.

"Schnauzers love the sound of their own voice so when they're making noise like this they're happy - That's Schnauzers for you."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: