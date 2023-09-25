People in Jersey are being encouraged to learn more about the island's political system as part of this year's 'Democracy Week' celebrations.

Islanders have the chance to take part in several events and activities from today (25 September) until Friday 29 September.

It is hoped that encouraging more islanders to become involved in Jersey's politics could help raise voter participation, after low turnouts at recent elections.

What's on?

Monday 25 September

Entries from the 'My Island' competition are on display in Royal Square throughout the week.

Two videos will be released which have been created to demystify important topics such as voting and to shed light on why politics matters to all islanders.

Tuesday 26 September

Free guided tours of the States Chamber between 12:30pm and 1:30pm. Tickets can be found here.

A 30-minute introduction session to better understand how Jersey's political system works is taking place between 5:30pm and 6:30pm at Jersey Library.

Wednesday 27 September

A 'Politics Matters' breakfast event is taking place with MP Simon Jupp at The Royal Yacht Hotel between 8:00am and 10:00am. It will discuss how to improve political engagement and voter turnout. You can get tickets here.

Thursday 28 September

Free guided tours of the States Chamber between 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets can be found here.

Saturday 30 September

Free democracy-themed guided walks are taking place in St Helier between 9:30am and 11:00am. Tickets can be found here.

Storytime in the children’s section of Jersey Library with readings of ‘The Many Hands Club’ and other stories by children’s author Penny Byrne, between 10:00am and 11:00am.

Schoolchildren will also be learning more about island politics during the week.

States members will visit primary schools to run workshops and take part in their own 'democracy days'.

Primary schools are being asked to design a 'States Chamber for the future', with a day trip to Westminster for the winners.

Deputy Rob Ward said: “ Through the range of events and activities we have in store, Jersey residents of all backgrounds, ages, and levels of political awareness, will be able to engage with our democracy.

"We hope that people will come away from the week understanding a little more the part they can play in our Island’s politics and an increased confidence to make their voices heard.”

