A former Guernsey Police officer has been jailed for two and a half years after being found guilty of pressuring a vulnerable woman to withdraw a rape claim.

Aaron Cusack, 27, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and failing to reveal the PIN number to unlock his mobile phone when requested by detectives.

He had worked as a police officer for the last five years and had been promoted to CID in October 2021.

During a rape investigation, he visited a woman, 21, at her home and spent nearly an hour trying to pressure her into dropping the claim.

Former Guernsey police officer, Aaron Cusack, has been jailed for two and a half years by the island's Royal Court. Credit: ITV Channel

It's understood Cusack tried to convince the complainant to withdraw her claim so his phone would not have to be searched, revealing the pair had previously exchanged messages.

At the time of the visit, he was wearing a body-worn camera which captured the incident. Judge Russell Finch described it as "very disturbing behaviour".

Cusack also never admitted that he had previously communicated with the woman on social media.

Handing down the 30-month sentence at Les Nicolles Prison, the judge said: "Although you were a hard-working and intelligent officer you have betrayed the respect that ordinary Guernsey folk have for the police force.

"You misused your position in bullying a vulnerable woman."

Mr Cusack was assigned to the complainant's rape case but never admitted that he had previously communicated with them on social media.

Speaking earlier this year, Guernsey's Chief of Police, Ruari Hardy, said: "This conduct undermines the trust and confidence of our community in an organisation that is here to protect and serve and keep the most vulnerable safe.

"As shown in this case, Cusack did not do this and did not provide the level of service we should be delivering to members of the public: for that, I publicly apologise.

"The behaviours of this specific individual do not reflect the values and high standards that the community rightly demands from us.

"This conduct and behaviour undermines the credibility and hard work of every serving officer and member of staff within Guernsey Police."

Police Chief Ruari Hardi said Cusack's behaviour does not reflect the values and high standards that islanders expect. Credit: ITV Channel

He added: "I know I speak for everyone within Guernsey Police and the wider Bailiwick Law Enforcement family who are members of our community when I say I am deeply disappointed in this former officer's actions while he was in our employment.

"I would like to reassure the public and be clear, any member of our staff who does fall below the high standards we hold cannot and should not be in the position of trust within the community.

"As an organisation, we will always take necessary action to identify and robustly deal with such conduct. Serving officers professionally identified and secured the evidence in this case which has led to this conviction.

"Our management team took immediate action to suspend this officer as soon as practicable, and he was dismissed by me from service, also at the soonest opportunity.

"I understand how the community will view this case, particularly in the context of the broader policing issues in the UK, but I am confident that the conduct of one individual does not reflect the commitment and dedication of the staff working within Guernsey Police in serving the community."

