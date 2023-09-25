The Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation (PPBF) in Guernsey has finished renovating its new property near Southampton Hospital.

The charity now has three homes which are available to families with a baby or child that needs off-island care.

The two-bedroom flat, called Frankie's Den, was donated by Ken and Linda Acott.

PPBF's co-founder, Jo Priaulx, says: "So much hard work has gone into getting this flat ready for its big opening.

"This immense gift will allow us to help many more families, for years to come".

