Play Brightcove video

Alex Spiceley has been to the official opening of the new Enid Quenault health centre

Nearly one in five jobs in Jersey's health department are currently vacant, an ITV News investigation can reveal.

Across Health & Community Services, there are currently 517 unfilled roles - giving the department an overall vacancy rate of 18%.

That compares to 173 vacant roles within Guernsey's health service.

517 Jersey health department vacancies

173 Guernsey health department vacancies

It comes as Jersey's government is celebrating the official opening of the new Enid Quenault Health and Wellbeing Centre at the site of the former Les Quennevais School.

ITV News asked the Health Minister about the impact of staff shortages on the new facility.

Deputy Karen Wilson instead focused on the benefits of the new health centre in St Brelade, saying: "I'm here today to talk about this centre, and I don't want to be distracted.

" I think the island must celebrate the development of this opening but the workforce challenges don't go away easily."

The Royal College of Nursing's union rep, David Cozens, shared his concerns for those working inside the building.

He said: "Due to the lack of staffing, they should have eight on one ward perhaps they may only have six.

"T hey can't take a break so they're doing 12-hour shifts and getting five minutes to go to the toilet - it's just building more and more pressure on a really stretched service in this moment in time."

Ministers in Jersey recently announced a £250 million increase in the Health department's budget going forward, as part of their proposed Government Plan.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: