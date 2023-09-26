More than £400,000 has been handed out by the government to help more than 100 households in Jersey install more environmentally-friendly heating systems in their homes.

These include electric flow boilers, electric storage and panel radiators, and air source heat pumps.

It's part of a drive to find greener ways of heating homes as the island works towards becoming carbon neutral.

The scheme offers islanders up to £5,000 in funding, as long as they pay the same amount themselves.

For people in lower-income households, £10,000 is offered without any obligation on them to pay the same amount.

Islanders in this category include:

Homeowners who are part of a household in receipt of Income Support.

Homeowners who are members of the Pension Plus scheme.

Homeowners who received payment in the most recent Cold Weather Bonus months.

Homeowners in receipt of the Health Access scheme.

Homeowners over 65 who have a self-declared asset limit of under £30,000 for those living alone or £50,000 for those cohabiting.

Assistant environment minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune, says: “We’ve had really positive feedback from Islanders who have already accessed the scheme and made the switch to lower carbon ways of heating their homes.

“I’m pleased with the way Islanders have embraced the scheme in these first few months, but I’m keen for more households to come forward, particularly at this time of year, to start the process ahead of the colder winter months".

