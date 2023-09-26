A Jersey politician is seeking to bring back Senators to the island's parliament, just months after a similar move was rejected by a single vote.

The role and its island-wide mandate was removed as part of the States Assembly in sweeping electoral reforms introduced in 2022, aiming to make Jersey's way of choosing States Members fairer.

But the move has faced vocal opposition, with Senators seen by some as "the most democratic" of all States roles - as it was the only position people across the island could vote for.

Separate moves to save the role of Senator were previously defeated in April 2021 and January 2023.

Deputy Moz Scott - who narrowly missed out on being elected as a Senator in the 2018 election - is now calling for the role to be brought back.

She has lodged a proposition calling for fewer Deputies to make up the next States Assembly after the 2026 election to account for the return of the Senators.

Deputy Scott has called for no more than 49 States Members - the same number as there currently are - as well as at least one Deputy being kept for each of the electoral constituencies and the 12 Constables.

Her proposition will be debated in October.

