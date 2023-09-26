Up to 60 Jersey households to benefit from £10m home ownership scheme

More Jersey residents looking to buy their first home could soon be eligible for funding to help cover the costs.

The island's Housing Minister has revealed the Government intends to spend £10m on a new scheme to help buyers get onto the property ladder.

It will be a shared equity scheme, meaning a loan is given in return for a share of any profits when the house is sold.

Deputy David Warr says eligible islanders will be able to apply for a Government contribution of up to 40% towards the purchase of an open-market property.

The funding, which was allocated in a previous Government Plan in 2020, is expected to be made available to islanders on the Assisted Purchase Pathway by next spring.

Figures from February 2023 revealed there were 2,070 applicants on the Purchase Pathway (also known as the first-time buyer waiting list).

However, this new scheme will only benefit up to 60 households.

It will also be limited to "true first-time buyers", who have never owned property in Jersey or overseas.

Deputy Warr says: "This Government is supporting Islanders to achieve their aspiration of home ownership. The investment we're making to support first-time buyers will provide targeted assistance for Islanders, particularly those on lower incomes, at a time when housing market transactions have slowed.

"We recognise that getting onto the property ladder is a challenge for many Islanders. We're not saying this amount of money will improve affordability conditions in general, but the First Step scheme, together with other initiatives being delivered to support home ownership, will enable us to make a real difference to Jersey families.

"This scheme won't just help first-time buyers, but will also help complete chains, with a ripple effect that I believe will get the housing market moving again".

Jersey's Housing Minister, Deputy David Warr, says he will look to expand the scheme should it prove successful. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The minister added: "Having carefully considered around 20 different options, ministers feel this scheme represents the best way we can support a good number of households, in a matter which works in today's market conditions.

"The way it's structured means this isn't the government giving out 'free money', but we'll be helping people bridge the gap to get their first step onto the housing ladder, whilst seeing a return for the government in the long-term and we want to see that re-invested back into new schemes in the future.

The policy for how the money will be allocated will be further defined over the next few months as the government works with local banks, lawyers and estate agents - however, there will be limits on the total property costs "to ensure as many households as possible are supported."

The Government is working with Andium Homes on the scheme to help more islanders buy their first property. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Carl Mavity, of Andium Homes, who are partnering with the Government on the scheme, says: "Andium Homes is delighted to be working with the Government on this exciting initiative for first-time buyers, which will operate alongside our existing Andium Homebuy shared equity scheme, adding considerably to the 60 of our own homes that we sell to first-time buyers each year.

"Islanders wishing to join the Assisted Purchase Pathway, or those wanting to update their details, can do so online".

Former Housing Minister, Deputy Sam Mézec, has accused Ministers of "dithering". Credit: ITV Channel TV

However, former housing minister and Reform Jersey leader, Deputy Sam Mézec, feels more islanders would have benefited from the scheme had Ministers decided on it sooner.

He says: "The scheme announced by the Minister today is almost identical to the one proposed by Reform Jersey one year ago, which was opposed by the government.

"In the year since the government rejected Reform Jersey's proposal, the Minister has dithered, only to end up arriving at the same conclusion.

"This has meant the scheme will be in place a year later than it could have been and, because of rising housing costs, will help fewer people in the short term".

