Major plans to redevelop St Helier's waterfront and build nearly 1,000 new homes have been denied planning permission.

The decision was made by Jersey's Environment Minister, along with a panel made up of the Assistant Environment Minister and chair of the Planning Committee - Deputy Hilary Jeune, and Constable Philip Le Sueur.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf says the decision came after an independent planning inspector, Phillip Staddon, recommended the application should not be accepted in its current form.

So many homes near the "largely untamed" La Route de la Liberation was one of the reasons the plans were refused Credit: Jersey Development Company

However, the application has not been thrown out altogether, to allow for the Jersey Development Company to make adjustments ahead of a second "mini-planning inquiry".

Deputy Renouf said: "This development is of huge significance for our island and its residents. Therefore, it needs to be an exemplar.

"The Determining Panel believes the Waterfront is an opportunity to achieve something special in terms of urban design, public realm, and sustainable transport.

"However, the current application fails to meet the required standard."

Some of the reasons behind the decision include an ongoing disconnect between St Helier's town centre and the Waterfront, too many flats facing noisy roads and tall buildings, and a lack of affordable housing.

