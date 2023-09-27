A moped rider has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car near Bel Royal Motors this morning.

Emergency services were called out to St Aubin's Inner Road at around 8:15am on Wednesday 27 September.

It is understood the collision involved a black 50cc moped and a red Volkswagen Polo.

The moped rider was taken to hospital by ambulance, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road reopened just over an hour later at around 9:30am.

