Plans to extend Guernsey Airport's runway should be delayed until its surface has been strengthened, according to the island's Tourism Management Board.

They say this will allow it to accommodate heavier aircraft once the work is complete.

However, the organisation also questions whether an extension is necessary in the first place as the island is unlikely to become a popular destination for larger planes due to its size.

They also say the money could be better spent on improving Guernsey's tourism services, or subsidising travel costs to and from the island.

Chair of the Tourism Management Board, Hannah Beacon, says: "‘The TMB has discussed this issue in detail and all board members but one came to the same conclusion; now is not the right time for the States to consider extending the runway.

"There is simply no correlation between runway lengths and post-pandemic air travel recovery based on the data we have reviewed from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

"Our recovery rates are already good in comparison to other airports".

