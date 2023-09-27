Bus fares in Guernsey are set to increase for the second time this year.

From Sunday 1 October, some fares will increase by around 20%.

A standard daytime fare will go up to £1.50, just a few months after June's price hike from £1.00 to £1.25.

£1.50 Standard fare

£50 Seven-day family pass

£25 Unlimited weekly pass

An unlimited weekly pass will increase to £25, while a seven-day family pass will cost £50.

At the same time, unlimited monthly bus passes are being discontinued.

The Environment & Infrastructure Committee says that the rise is in line with inflation, but will also help raise an extra £250,000 a year for the island's treasury, which would otherwise have to come from taxes.

Committee president, Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, says: "I’m reassured by the strength of feeling people have for our bus services, and by the growing numbers of passengers.

"More and more people are finding it’s a good, affordable, and practical option.

"We may still need to find ways of managing pressure on services at peak times in future as the bus passenger numbers continue to rise, but we’re not at that stage just yet."

Deputy de Sausmarez confirmed bus fares will remain free for pensioners for journeys before 9:30am.

