Two of the world's largest rodents are the newest residents at Jersey Zoo.

Capybaras Maple and Olive arrived from ZooParc de Beauval in France in July and now have their own enclosure.

As semi-aquatic animals with webbed feet, they will also share the lake with the flamingos and geese.

The animals are no stranger to Jersey Zoo, with Gerald Durrell bringing the mammals to Jersey back in the 1980s.

Speaking about the zoo’s latest arrivals, mammal expert Georgia Gotts said: "This introduction has been made even more special as we are returning a species originally brought to Jersey by Gerald Durrell himself.

"They are a fascinating mammal species that split their time between water and land so will definitely keep us on our toes.

"We’re looking forward to teaching our members and visitors about, this wonderful species."

Sadly, their home in South America is under threat, due to habitat destruction, waste pollution and climate change.

