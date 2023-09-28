Jersey Post is looking for new locations for community post offices around the island after the Co-op announced four within its stores will close by the end of October.

The supermarket chain said the sub-offices at Beaumont, Don Street, Georgetown and Pontac were "unsustainable" due to their high operating costs and low usage.

Now, the postal operator is looking to find a new home for its rural facilities so the local communities aren't disadvantaged.

In a post on the company's website, Jersey Post said: "We are seeking new partners who are committed to helping us to provide Post Office services for the Jersey community.

"We'd love to hear from you if you have a business in the areas of Pontac, Beaumont or Georgetown and would like to become a post office."

Any existing business with enough space, secure premises, disabled access and customer parking could be eligible.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: