Meet the 97-year-old yoga hotshot from Jersey

A 97-year-old from Jersey is proving that age is just a number with her incredible yoga skills.

Anna Larbalestier can often be found front and centre during yoga flow sessions at Springfield, putting islanders far younger than her to shame with her flexibility and strength.

She puts her talent down to being active from a young age.

"I was very sporty, I skied a lot in winter," says Anna.

"I'm Swiss so my father put us on skis before we went to school. He was very interested in sport.

"As you get older and you can see old people, they always want to sit down. I don't need to sit down."

Anna has been attending the classes for twenty years and goes twice a week - sometimes catching two buses to get there.

Michelle Cotillard, who teaches the sessions, says Anna is unstoppable:

" Her forward bends, oh my goodness. They are out of this world - much better than mine, much better than a lot of ladies in the class."

Anna lays her head to the ground with ease in a split forward bend post. Credit: ITV Channel

Anna has made many friends in the class, who are equally in awe of her talent.

"The moves she does are just fantastic. Hopefully, I'll be like that when I get to her age," said one woman.

"She does things with her body that I'll never be able to do," said another.

