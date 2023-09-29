One of Guernsey's largest building contractors has been found guilty of breaching health and safety rules, 5 years after a man was crushed to death by a fridge.

Hurel Limited - formerly RG Falla- was the main contractor on the St Sampsons building site where the accident took place.

50 year old Barry Challen from Lowestoft was killed during the fit out of the Co-Op locale on the Bridge in St Sampsons when a refrigeration unit fell on him.

Today his wife, Adele Waller Challen described him as a dedicated family man who is still very much missed.

The four day hearing in Guernsey's Royal Court saw two defendants on the charge sheet. Hurel Ltd, and Trevor Wainwright, who runs an installation company where Mr Challen was employed.

Each was indicted on two counts of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees on the site, as well as persons not employed on site.

The case dated back to May 2018 and the renovation of a Co-op store in St Sampsons, Guernsey. At the time RG Falla was the principal contractor, while Mr Wainwright’s firm was responsible for the instillation of the commercial fridges.

Mr Challen was part of a three-man installation team. The court heard that he was a supervisor with ten years’ experience.

On May 28th, 2018, the team had successfully moved two units into place, but as they wheeled in the third, it got caught on the uneven floor and toppled forward, trapping Mr Challen underneath.

He died in hospital four days later.

Today the court found Hurel Limited guilty of not providing a safe working environment. Mr Wainwright was cleared of all charges. Speaking to ITV after the verdict he said his thoughts were with Mr Challen's family, describing his death as a tragic accident.

Mr Challen’s wife, Adele described the last five years waiting for the case to come to court as hard.

“We all still miss him very much. He now has two grandchildren, Skyla and Colby, whom I know he would adore. We are just glad it is coming to an end, maybe with the result we didn't want but now we can move on.”

