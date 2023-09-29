The Jersey Football Association have backed the NSPCC's "Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport" week. The campaign wants more children to be positively supported when playing sport, after the charity found that more than one in four parents had seen or experienced negative behavior when watching from the sidelines.

This includes chanting insults, shouting abuse and other intimidating behaviour - either towards the players, referees or the other guardians who are watching.

28% Have seen or experienced inappropriate behaviour at their child’s sports club or activity.

David Kennedy, Jersey FA Chief Executive Officer, said: "This year, we are focusing on the role of parents and carers who are important partners in influencing children’s enjoyment of sport and can help and support them if they have any worries by talking to their coach or the club’s welfare officer.

"Whilst the campaign highlights this particular week, keeping children and young people safe is fundamental to our work every day of the year".

