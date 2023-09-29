Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) "may be present" in Jersey's hospital.

The lightweight concrete is believed to be in four areas of the hospital on Gloucester Street.

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister says following reports of RAAC being found in UK buildings "local cement manufacturers and structural engineers reported that they were not aware of any RAAC in our local public estate.

"To confirm this, we undertook an exhaustive investigation, and we now believe there may RAAC present in four areas of the General Hospital."

RAAC has been identified in more than 150 schools and colleges in the UK. Credit: ITV NEWS

More than 150 schools and colleges in England are thought to have been built with RAAC which comes with risks including ceiling collapses.

Jersey's government says structural engineers will now undertake a full site inspection to confirm whether RAAC is present, and in the event that it is, all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the buildings are made safe for the longer term.

Deputy Binet says: “The hospital is making arrangements to enable a full inspection to be undertaken and ensure patient safety.

“I’d like to assure Islanders that investigations began at the time of our initial statement and that this issue has been, and will continue to be, treated with absolute priority.”

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: