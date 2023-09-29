The rugby players association, an organization which represents hundreds of professional players nationally, say they are offering their support to Jersey Reds squad members and staff, after it was announced the club had ceased trading.

The Chair of the association, Christian Day, said that the news about the Jersey club's financial difficulties was "incredibly sad".

He said that RPA staff and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) legal team had met with senior players in the team, adding that "We have offered to utilise our resources towards supporting those affected".

The chair went on to say that the club's woes were another example of "a failing of the current rugby eco-system" and that "players and staff have been left with their lives turned upside down overnight".

"These are talented people trying to forge their way in life, dependent on the club to pay their wages that they have earned and deserve. It is unacceptable that this has again happened with no prior notice to players".

Christian also pushed for a "better support system" for elite players in the game, saying that the RPA "has put forward a model of player support where all elite players can be represented and where their voices can be heard and listened to..."

