Renoir exhibition opens in Guernsey 140 years after artist's stay

A Renoir exhibition has opened in Guernsey, 140 years after the renowned impressionist artist visited the island.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir worked on 15 paintings during his five-week stay.

He is said to have been captivated by the island's scenery and landscape - in particular, fascinated with how light interacts with its natural environment.

The new exhibition 'Renoir in Guernsey, 1883' reflects on the inspiration Renoir found.

Organisers say it's not just an art showcase but also a celebration of the "island's rich cultural heritage".

David Ummels, Founder of Art for Guernsey, said: "'Renoir in Guernsey, 1883' represents tens of thousands of hours put together by the various teams, over almost a four-year long journey."

It features works including 'Rochers de Guernesey avec personnages (plage à Guernesey)', an oil-on-canvas painting which was completed by Renoir in the island.

Art for Guernsey says the painting was "widely considered to be one of the best pieces Renoir painted during his stay".

The charity bought it for £443,250 at an auction in 2020, with help from benefactors.

Most of the work in this year's exhibition will be displayed at Candie Museum, but some art will be showcased at the Priaulx Library, the Renoir Walk in St Martin and the Art for Guernsey Gallery on Mansell Street.

The exhibition is open from today (30 September) until 17 December, with tickets available to book in one hour slots.

It will be the only Renoir showcase in the world in 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...