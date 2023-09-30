Sponsor offers to pay September salaries for Jersey Reds

A sponsor has approached the Jersey Reds offering to pay the salaries of players and staff for September, ITV News understands.

Negotiations are ongoing with a final decision expected on Monday.

It follows the announcement on Thursday that the club had ceased trading and was facing liquidation, with players and staff left unpaid for September.

A relief fund had been established by the club to help players and staff with housing and living costs.

Up to 70 staff and players had been affected by the news, with some already leaving the island.