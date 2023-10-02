Play Brightcove video

A mum-of-three who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2018, and again in 2021, is one of 15 women t aking part in an art exhibition to raise awareness of the disease.

Each of the women had a cast of their chest made, which is on display in one of the high street windows in Jersey.

The campaign was started by ABC Jersey, which offers support to women going through breast cancer.

The exhibition can be seen on King Street in St Helier until the end of October Credit: ITV Channel

Fiona Robson, chairwoman of the charity, hopes it will encourage people to check their bodies for unusual lumps.

"If it builds the awareness and makes people stop just to take the time and think 'actually does everything feel alright? Is everything ok?'. It's important to check and if something doesn't feel right please get it checked out, that's all that we ask."

Artist Nicole Le Cornu worked with all the women and says she was honoured to be involved in such a special project.

"For me to be able to do this and to be able to bring awareness in such a unique and different way is just an amazing feeling, and I've loved being part of every inch of it," she said.

Aimee Sinclair-Horgan was one of those who decided to take part, and hopes it will encourage others to "touch, look, check".

She was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2018, and again in 2021.

Aimee found a lump and went to the doctors to get it checked out Credit: ITV Channel

She said: "I decided to do the campaign because I think it's going to be really good for awareness for breast cancer and it's something different. I think it's a great idea."

The artwork will be on display throughout the whole month of October, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and then the women will be given their casts.

