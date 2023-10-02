Play Brightcove video

A new course record was set at this year's Jersey Marathon.

Nathan Kioko, from Kenya, broke the previous record with a time of two hours, 16 minutes and two seconds.

After finishing the course, Nathan said he was pleased with his record breaking result.

"I feel well. This course was very good and weather was nice today. I am feeling proud and want to thank this organisation for this marathon."

Despite just completing 26 miles, Nathan is already looking ahead to his next challenge saying that he plans to return next year to improve on the record time.

Antoinette Kyriacou was first in the female category, finishing in three hours, three minutes and 46 seconds.

Antoinette said that the conditions made the race tougher than expected.

She said: "That was quite tough, I struggled at the last 10k - especially the last 2k, but I'm very glad to make it to the end.

"There were bits out in the middle where it was quite windy and then of course coming back, well the wind wasn't too bad but it wasn't going still, so that was quite hard."

Thousands of islanders took part in this year's marathon, including the relay and short-distance races.

